Israeli President Yitzhak to show evidence of Russia’s use of Iranian drones in war in Ukraine to US officials

Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog will present evidence of Russia’s use of Iranian drones in the war in Ukraine to US officials at a meeting in Washington on October 26, the Times of Israel reported.

“Iran proves once again that it cannot be trusted and that in every region where there is murder, suffering and hatred, Iran is present…

Iran’s weapons play a central role in global destabilization, and the international community must learn from this, now and in the future,” Israeli President said.