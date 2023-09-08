Zelenskyy has phone conversation with Netanyahu

On 7 September, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Office of the President of Ukraine reported.

Ukraine’s President stressed the importance of Israeli support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for providing shelter to Ukrainian citizens who fled to Israel due to full-scale Russian aggression and for resuming free health insurance for Ukrainian citizens in Israel.

President Zelenskyy raised the issue of the increasing number of denials of entry to Israel for Ukrainian citizens under the visa-free regime between the two countries and emphasized the need to remedy this situation.

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Israel discussed possible ways for Israel to support Ukraine in countering Russia’s invasion, according to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Given the approach of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, and the expected mass arrival of Hasidic pilgrims to Uman, the parties discussed ways to ensure their safety.

Zelenskyy and Netanyahu also discussed the possibility of additional Israeli police forces arriving at Hasidic pilgrimage sites in Ukraine.

According to Israeli estimates, about 50,000 Hasidic pilgrims may arrive in Uman this year.

Zelenskyy informed Netanyahu that the bomb shelters at the pilgrimage sites in Uman can accommodate only about 11,000 people.

