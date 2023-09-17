35,000 Jewish pilgrims arrived in Ukraine for New Year, defying war

These pilgrims have come to Uman from Israel, the US, the UK, and France, the Ukrainian police reports. The Hasidic Jews have made this journey despite Russia’s full-scale invasion and calls from Israel not to travel to Ukraine. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in particular, warned that Uman might not have enough shelters.

“It is very dangerous. People need to know that they are putting themselves at risk. Too much Jewish blood has already been spilled in Europe. How can you take such a risk?” Netanyahu said at a weekly meeting of the ministerial cabinet in Jerusalem.

Ukrainian authorities also advised against travel but subsequently increased security measures in Uman due to the continued interest in the pilgrimage. Israeli police officers have also arrived in the town. Furthermore, the sale of alcohol, fireworks, and cold weapons is prohibited in Uman.

The streets of the town are filled with thousands of pilgrims who are joyful and celebrating because, according to their beliefs, these days mark the New Year.These pilgrims gather at the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement. Rabbi Nachman, the grandson of the founder of Hasidic Judaism, the Baal Shem Tov, was buried in Uman at a local Jewish cemetery in 1810. Following a decade-long tradition, Breslov Hasidic Jews come to worship here every year. This year, the celebration of Rosh Hashanah falls on 15-17 September.