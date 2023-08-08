Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine urges Hasidic Jews to skip Uman visit for Rosh Hashanah

Cherkasy Regional Military Administration advises Hasidic Jews against traveling to Uman for Rosh Hashanah due to security concerns, but assures heightened security measures.
byYuri Zoria
08/08/2023
Ukraine’s Cherkasy Regional Military Administration recommends Hasidic Jews refrain from traveling to Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah but will take necessary measures to strengthen security, Interfax Ukraine reports.

“One month is left until Rosh Hashanah. We recommend the pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman, taking into account the war, regular massive attacks on our country, and possible provocations by Russia,” Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Head Ihor Taburets said on his Telegram channel on 8 August.

Since some of the pilgrims will visit Uman as it was last year, the local authorities are taking all necessary measures to strengthen security for the guests and local residents, according to Taburets.

“Today, we held a special commission meeting on the issue with the participation of Deputy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine Liron Finkenstein,” in order to coordinate the work on security measures, he said.

