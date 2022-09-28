Some Russia’s Iranian-made kamikaze drones were supposed to attack Hasidim in Uman – Babel sources

Russian troops purposefully launched the Shahed-136 Iranian kamikaze drones towards central-Ukrainian Uman to attack Hasidic Jewish pilgrims who are currently celebrating Rosh Hashanah (New Year) there, Ukrainian online newspaper Babel reported on 27 September citing its sources in Ukraine’s special services.

There were reportedly 23,000 Hasidim in Uman who arrived for the celebration.

“According to their data, over the past few days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shot down more than ten Shahed-136 [Iranian-made loitering munitions] in the south of Ukraine. Some of these drones were launched from the territory of the occupied Crimea and directed to Uman. The Russians wanted to target Hasidic religious sites with large crowds,” Babel wrote.

Babel cites its security source as saying,

“Planned acts of terrorism against Israeli citizens are one of the conditions for Iranʼs transfer of drones to Russia. As you know, this is not the first example of cooperation between two terrorist countries.”

