Russia holds captive over 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers

Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine

Currently, Russia incarcerates 3,392 Ukrainian prisoners of war, Olena Verbytska, President’s Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Defenders of Ukraine claimed in her interview with RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland.

Approximately 15,000 Ukrainian troops and civilians are missing, according to Verbytska.

“Unfortunately, we do not know what happened to around 15,000 Ukrainian citizens who are now missing. Russia may also hold them captive or may have forcibly deported them to Russia from the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. Some of them may have been killed. This uncertainty is extremely hard to deal with for relatives,” Verbytska said.

Furthermore, Russia systematically violates the Geneva Convention and does not allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to get access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and check on the conditions of their incarceration, according to Verbytska.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: prisoners of war (POWs), Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs)