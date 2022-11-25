Ukraine returns home 50 more POWs

50 more POWs returned to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange on 24 November, including two officers, Head of Zelenskyy’s Office Andriy Yermak reported.

They include 19 defenders of Mariupol, 12 of which were captured at Azovstal steelworks, 15 soldiers captured at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, and seven from Zmiinyi Island.

All photos by Andriy Yermak

Tags: POW