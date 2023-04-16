Ukraine returns 130 POWs from Russian captivity

Some of the 130 Ukrainian POWs exchanged before the Orthodox Easter. source.

In an “Easter prisoner exchange,” Ukraine has returned home 130 prisoners of war, whom Russian forces captured in the Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson sectors of the front, Ukraine’s Presidential Office reported. The exchange took place in several stages over the past few days, according to the report.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War says all the rescued defenders are privates and sergeants, including:

92 servicemen of the Armed Forces;

20 territorial guardsmen;

11 national guardsmen

3 border guards;

2 navy members;

2 servicemen of the State Special Transport Service.

According to the HQ, 48 of the 130 POWs were considered missing, some of the rescued soldiers have injuries, numerous concussions, and lost limbs. The oldest of the freed defenders is 58 years old, the youngest is 21 years old.

