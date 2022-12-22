Russia arranges fake prisoner exchanges for Ukrainian POWs – Ombudsman

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Dmytro Lubinets/ Source: Telegram, Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform
Ukrainska Pravda reports, referencing the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Dmytro Lubinets, that Russians occasionally take captured Ukrainians out for an alleged prisoner exchange and then return them to the colony. Russians are subsequently claiming that Ukraine refused to exchange them.
The Ombudsman’s representative stated, “Ukrainian prisoners are sometimes deliberately taken out ostensibly for a prisoner exchange. It is only to be returned to the colony and told that Ukraine refuses to exchange them. We view it as a form of torture.”
Lubinets emphasized that the Ukrainian side has not rejected any person offered for exchange by the Russian side.
Tags: prisoner exchanges, Russian aggression, Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs)