50 Ukrainian POWs return home from Russian captivity

Ukrainian defenders came back home from the Russian captivity in the Russo-Ukrainian POW swap. Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine

50 Ukrainian defenders have come back home from the Russian captivity in Russo-Ukrainian POW swap on 1 December, according to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

Russia has released the wounded Ukrainian soldiers captured by the Russian forces during the heavy fighting in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts of eastern Ukraine. The today’s list of released Ukrainian POWs include those Ukrainian soldiers, who defended Mariupol (the strategic Ukrainian port city on the Sea of Azov in southeastern Ukraine that was occupied by Russia in May 2022). In the exchange, 50 Russian POWs have returned to Russia.

This is the fourth Russo-Ukrainian POW swap within the last two weeks. Ukraine and Russia have swapped over 1,000 prisoners of war since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

