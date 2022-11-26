12 more Ukrainian POWs are returning home

12 more Ukrainian prisoners of war are returning home in yet another prisoner swap, head of presidential office Andriy Yermak said. They are defenders of Mariupol, Snake island, Chornobyl and three civilians. This is the fourth exchange of POWs in four days.

The number of POW exchanged increased after recent Ukrainian counteroffensives when Ukraine took more Russian soldiers prisoner.

