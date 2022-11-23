35 Azovstal and Chornobyl defenders returned home in POWs exсhange

In another exchange of POWs, Ukraine was able to return 35 military personnel and one civilian from Russian captivity, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak wrote in Telegram.
Among those released are the servicemen who defended Mariupol and fought in its last fortress of the Azovstal plant. Several national guardsmen who were captured at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion have also returned home.
