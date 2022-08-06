Russia intends to hold show trial of captive Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol

The so-called trial would be held this September. Today, cages from reinforcing bars for captives are being built at the philharmonic hall of the city.

“I appeal to the world community, the UN, and the Red Cross to intervene in the situation so that the rules for treating prisoners of war work. We must do everything so that our defenders return to Ukraine alive, and prevent a second Olenivka to happen in Mariupol,” Mayor Vadym Boichenko said.

Russia intends to hold a show trial of captive 🇺🇦soldiers in Mariupol The so-called trial would be held in September. Today, cages from reinforcing bars for captives are being built at the philharmonic hall, advisor to mayor Petro Andriushchenko informed https://t.co/aCNV8sJHEV pic.twitter.com/90OaaRBQHE — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 6, 2022