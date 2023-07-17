Russians strike Kharkiv thrice in 24 hours, killing one, injuring four

The aftermath of the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on 16 July. Credit: Kharkiv National Police 

On 16 July, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv three times with S-300 missiles, killing one civilian and injuring four.

At around 2 a.m., Russians launched four S-300 missiles at Kharkiv. Two missiles exploded in the air, while the other two hit a stadium and a road, damaging a four-story apartment building and civilian cars, Kharkiv National Police reported.

Military prosecutor records consequences of a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office in Kharkiv Oblast

According to Prosecutor’s Office in Kharkiv Oblast, around 6:50 p.m., Russians launched a second missile attack on Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles on the territory of an industrial enterprise. A 23-year-old civilian man was killed, and four more civilians were injured, Kharkiv National Police said.

Military prosecutor records consequences of a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office in Kharkiv Oblast

A few hours later, Russians attacked the enterprise’s territory repeatedly. “At 10:10 p.m., Russian troops shelled the territory of the same industrial enterprise in the Osnovianskyi district as at 6:50 p.m. No one was injured or killed,” Ukrinform reported, citing Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for the Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast.

