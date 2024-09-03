Russo-Ukrainian war, day 923: Russian missile strike on educational building in Poltava kills 50, injured over 200 people

Military

ISW: Russian troops regain lost ground east of Korenevo as Ukrainian attacks continued in the Kursk Oblast.

Frontline report: friendly fire incident exposes disarray in Russian ranks in Kursk Oblast. Russian soldiers celebrated the downing of a supposed “enemy” drone but later discovered they had destroyed their own Zala 421, a reconnaissance UAV.

No Russian Shahed drone reaches targets, but other strikes kill at least 6, injure 36 civilians in Ukraine. Russian missile and artillery attacks kill at least six, injure almost 40 civilians in Ukraine over the past 24 hours. No Russian drone reached its target, as Ukraine downs most, few crash, two turn over to Russia’s Belgorod and occupied Donetsk.

The approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day, as of 3 September.

Intelligence and technology

UK signs $ 392 mn deal for artillery shells to support Ukraine. The British initiative to sign a contract will supply 120,000 artillery shells to Ukraine.

Norway allocates over $53 mn for drones and air defense equipment for Ukraine. Norway’s latest $53 million defense package for Ukraine focuses on critical areas of drone technology and air defense systems, reflecting Ukraine’s urgent needs due to Russian intensified recent attacks.

Reuters: US close to agreeing on JASSM long-range missiles for Ukraine. The US is close to agreeing on providing Ukraine with long-range JASSM cruise missiles, capable of hitting targets 300 km inside Russia. Decision expected in autumn, but delivery faces technical challenges and could take months.

UK intel: Russia introduces new military training for teens to foster “patriotism”. As the new school year begins, Russia launches a military training program for teens, part of a broader strategy to instill “patriotism,” prepare youth for military service, and counter perceived ideological shifts by reinforcing “traditional values” and militarization, per UK intelligence.

US locates Russia’s “invincible” nuclear-powered missile, doubts efficiency. US analysts revealed a suggested launch site of Russia’s newest nuclear-powered missile praised by Putin for its “almost unlimited range” and “unpredictable flying path.”

Rada approves Ukraine’s new military branch for unmanned technologies. Ukraine’s Parliament has approved the creation of Unmanned Systems Forces, a new military branch, integrating various unmanned and robotic systems across multiple domains.

Ukrainian drone maker Ukrspecsystems expands internationally with Polish representation deal. Ukrainian drone manufacturer Ukrspecsystems partners with Poland’s ALS Systems, marking its first international collaboration. ALS Systems becomes the exclusive Polish representative for Ukrspecsystems’ products, including the popular SHARK drone, aiming to expand market reach for Ukrainian unmanned systems.

Bloomberg: Iran set to supply Russia with ballistic missiles potentially “within days”. As Iran prepares to send ballistic missiles to Russia, some Ukrainian allies have yet to deliver on promises made at the July NATO summit in Washington, leaving Ukraine vulnerable to increased aerial threats.

International

Mongolia says it refused to arrest Putin because of “energy dependence”. Ukraine’s foreign ministry sharply criticized Mongolia for failing to execute an international arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent visit.

Belarus claims EU ministers to attend migration conference in Minsk. Belarus is organizing an international conference on countering illegal migration, inviting representatives from neighboring countries, the EU, and CIS member states.

Ukraine condemns Mongolia’s refusal to arrest Putin, calls for consequences. A top Ukrainian diplomat called Putin’s visit to the country ‘a heavy blow to the international criminal justice system’ and urged international measures following Mongolia’s failure to enact the ICC warrant.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian missile strike on Poltava university and hospital kills 41, injures over 180. Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at Poltava, hitting an educational institution and hospital. The attack resulted in 41 deaths and over 180 injuries, President Zelenskyy reports.

Russians target two railway facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts, injure two. Russians launched air attacks on railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts overnight, Ukrzaliznytsia reports no casualties. In Pokrovsk, shelling injured a railway worker and his wife.

Ukraine removes energy grid chief as Russian attacks cripple electricity supplies. Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine’s power grid head due to the failure to protect the energy network from Russia’s record-setting airstrikes.

Russia again damages power line to occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. IAEA chief announced his visit to the Russian occupied facility in central Ukraine.

Russia deports 40,000 Ukrainian children, forces assimilation via “patriotic re-education” camps. Ukrainian children are being relocated as far as 8,000 kilometers (4,970 miles) from their homes and taught by a curriculum designed to “eradicate national identity” and “forcibly assimilate Ukrainian children.”

Political and legal developments

Zelenskyy dismisses Shurma from the post of Deputy Head of Presidential Office. The Office of the President of Ukraine announced the dismissal of Deputy Head Rostyslav Shurma, previously seen as responsible for overseeing the country’s economy.

Ukraine intelligence officer given 20-year sentence in Russia over Crimea operation. Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate has confirmed one of its officers received a 20-year sentence in Russia following capture during a Crimean operation.

IMF begins fifth review of Ukraine’s EFF program, $1.1 billion tranche expected. The IMF begins its fifth review of Ukraine’s Extended Fund Facility, potentially releasing $1.1 billion, as PM Shmyhal discusses reforms, macrofinancial stability, and Russian asset confiscation with IMF’s Kammer.

Read our earlier daily review here.