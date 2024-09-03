UK signs $ 392 mn deal for artillery shells to support Ukraine

The United Kingdom signed a £300 million ($392 million) contract to procure 120,000 152-mm artillery shells for Ukraine, the UK government reports.

The contract, part of the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), aims to deliver these munitions over an 18-month period. Several thousand rounds are expected to reach Ukraine by the end of 2024.

“UK military equipment continues to prove invaluable for Ukraine’s war effort. The ongoing defensive operation in Kursk underlines the crucial importance of continued support,” UK Defence Secretary John Healey said.

The IFU, initially launched by Denmark and the UK in 2022, has attracted contributions from eight countries, totaling over £1 billion ($1.3 billion).

The contract, managed by Defence Equipment & Support, the UK Ministry of Defence’s procurement arm, is expected to stimulate European industrial capacity and secure reliable supply chains for Ukraine’s ammunition needs, according to the UK government’s statement.

This latest procurement follows previous IFU support packages, which included drones, minefield-clearing capabilities, combat vehicle spares, and air defense systems. The UK has contributed £500 million ($655 million) to the fund.

Other IFU contributors include Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden.

On 3 September, the Norwegian government also announced the contribution of an additional 570 million Norwegian kroner (approximately $53.4 million) to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) to purchase drones and air defense systems.

