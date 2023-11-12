North Korea supplies Russia with full range of artillery ammo, including gun and mortar shells, rockets

If the reports are true, North Korea has sent a significant amount of artillery ammo to Russia, meeting an urgent need for shells with around ten deliveries noted since August, picking up pace in November.
An important aspect is that these North Korean shells are going straight to the battlefront, skipping the usual stockpile process. Defense Express says they seem in better shape than Russia’s old stocks, some of which we’ve seen popping up on the internet.
“This, of course, does not exclude a scenario in which North Korean shells are fired in parallel with newly produced Russian ones, or new Russian shells are sent to reserve stocks. But this has little correlation with the information that the units that received the DPRK shells are actively looking for firing tables, which suggests more of an emergency decision,” Defense Express concludes.
