North Korea supplies Russia with full range of artillery ammo, including gun and mortar shells, rockets

After South Korea’s intelligence revealed the systematic transfer of ammunition from D​PRK to Russia, evidence of the presence of such munitions in Russian forces started emerging.

Photographs of 122-mm and 152-mm artillery shells recently surfaced, dating from late October.

Here are the first ever images of what was supplied: 122mm and 152mm HE-FRAG projectiles, which are already being issued to Russian artillerymen.

Defense Express says a few days ago, evidence emerged that Russian troops had 122mm unguided rockets for the Grad multiple rocket launcher system. The video featured a Russian soldier thanking his Korean “friends” for supplying the rockets.

#Russia / #Ukraine 🇷🇺🇺🇦: A #Russian soldier released a new video of 122mm Grad rockets which were recently obtained by Russian Troops.



A Russian soldier released a new video of 122mm Grad rockets which were recently obtained by Russian Troops. The rockets appear to be rare R-122 HE-FRAG rockets with F-122 fuzes. These are produced and supplied by North Korea/DPRK.

And now photos have emerged of allegedly 120mm mortar shells, although they look very similar to Soviet ones, according to Defense Express.