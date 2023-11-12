Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

North Korea supplies Russia with full range of artillery ammo, including gun and mortar shells, rockets

At the same time, the quick appearance and large quantities of D​PRK shells in the Russian Army’s disposal in Ukraine may indicate the real situation with ammunition in Russia in general, Defense Express says.
byYuri Zoria
12/11/2023
1 minute read
Russian soldier saying “North-Korean friends” supplies 122mm rockets, having better precision and firing range than Russia’s. Screenshot from a Twitter video.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

After South Korea’s intelligence revealed the systematic transfer of ammunition from D​PRK to Russia, evidence of the presence of such munitions in Russian forces started emerging.

Photographs of 122-mm and 152-mm artillery shells recently surfaced, dating from late October.

Defense Express says a few days ago, evidence emerged that Russian troops had 122mm unguided rockets for the Grad multiple rocket launcher system. The video featured a Russian soldier thanking his Korean “friends” for supplying the rockets.

And now photos have emerged of allegedly 120mm mortar shells, although they look very similar to Soviet ones, according to Defense Express.

If the reports are true, North Korea has sent a significant amount of artillery ammo to Russia, meeting an urgent need for shells with around ten deliveries noted since August, picking up pace in November.

An important aspect is that these North Korean shells are going straight to the battlefront, skipping the usual stockpile process. Defense Express says they seem in better shape than Russia’s old stocks, some of which we’ve seen popping up on the internet.

“This, of course, does not exclude a scenario in which North Korean shells are fired in parallel with newly produced Russian ones, or new Russian shells are sent to reserve stocks. But this has little correlation with the information that the units that received the D​PRK shells are actively looking for firing tables, which suggests more of an emergency decision,” Defense Express concludes.

Read also:

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts