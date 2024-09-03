Mongolia says it refused to arrest Putin because of energy dependence

Mongolia’s government defended its decision not to execute an international arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin during his official visit on 2 August.

A government spokesperson told POLITICO that Mongolia’s energy dependence on Russia made it difficult to act on the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for Putin’s arrest over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

“Mongolia imports 95% of its petroleum products and over 20% of electricity from our immediate neighborhood, which have previously suffered interruption for technical reasons. This supply is critical to ensure our existence and that of our people,” the spokesperson said.

The landlocked nation of 3.3 million people, situated between Russia and China, maintains a policy of neutrality in its diplomatic relations. Despite being a member of the ICC, which issued the arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023, Mongolia did not act upon its obligations to execute the warrant.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry criticized Mongolia’s inaction. Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhii called it “a heavy blow to ICC and the international criminal justice system,” adding that “Mongolia allowed the indicted criminal to escape justice, thereby sharing responsibility for his war crimes.”

During his visit, Putin invited Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh to the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia.

The Mongolian government spokesperson said that Putin’s visit aligns with the tradition of commemorating the 1939 victory of Soviet and Mongolian forces over Japan in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.

Legal experts said Mongolia may face prosecution for failing to act on the ICC warrant. The European Union, Ukraine, and human rights organizations previously urged Mongolia to fulfill its obligations as an ICC member state.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on 30 August Mongolia to fulfill its obligations and arrest Putin during his upcoming visit.

