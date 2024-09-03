Ukraine removes energy grid chief as Russian attacks cripple electricity supplies

The supervisory board of Ukraine’s power grid operator, Ukrenergo, has removed the company’s CEO, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

The decision came days after Russia’s August 26 drone and missile attack, the most massive since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Forbes.UA reported. The airstrikes primarily targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, causing significant electricity supply disruptions across the country.

The energy crisis was subsequently addressed at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Kudrytskyi to submit his resignation.

The decision was prompted by incomplete protective structures around Ukrenergo power facilities, which allegedly failed to prevent blackouts following the Russian attacks.

Kudrytskyi’s resignation was supported by four out of six supervisory board members of Ukrenergo, who voted in favor of his dismissal.

The resignation occurred amid public concern over prolonged blackouts and uneven power distribution nationwide with the cold season approaching.

On 26 August, Russian forces fired 236 aerial weapons, estimated at approximately $1.26 billion. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 201 of Russian weapons, comprising 102 missiles and 99 drones.

Related: