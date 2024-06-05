Eng
FT: Ukrainians may spend much of day without power in coming months

Ukrainians may have to endure long stretches without electricity in the coming months due to Russian attacks on power infrastructure.
byMaria Tril
05/06/2024
1 minute read
a power grid
A technician looks at a power line in Ukraine. Illustrative image by UkrInform
According to the Financial Times, Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have likely left the country’s residents facing extended periods without electricity during the coming winter months.

“One Ukrainian official described Saturday’s strike (1 June) as ‘devastating,'” the report states, “while another noted that residents will probably spend much of the day without power come winter.”

The newspaper highlights that while last winter’s Russian air campaign targeted Ukraine’s electrical grid, which officials and experts said could be relatively easily restored, the recent bombardments have focused on thermal and hydroelectric power plants.

“These will be much harder and more costly to repair, rebuild or replace,” the FT reported.

Quoting Ukrainian sources, the FT notes the first wave of Russian airstrikes in winter 2022-2023 aimed at crippling the nation’s power network. However, the outlet reports, “The latest strikes are concentrated on thermal and hydroelectric plants.”

