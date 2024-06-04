Kyiv faces unscheduled blackouts as energy demands exceed limits

Ukrainian energy provider Ukrenergo has directed emergency power cuts in the capital city of Kyiv, Yasno company CEO Serhiy Kovalenko said.

“Kyiv has exceeded the limits. Ukrenergo has given the command for emergency outages. The schedules are not working,” Kovalenko said.

On 15 May, the national energy company Ukrenergo started implementing emergency power outages in all regions of Ukraine. According to the company, the reason is “the electricity deficit due to the Russian shelling.” Since late May, Ukraine has been implementing power outage schedules.

However, on 4 May, Kyiv’s electricity provider Yasno announced an emergency power outage as the city’s energy consumption exceeded the allocated limits.

By enforcing these unplanned blackouts, the authorities aim to alleviate the strain on the power grid and prevent further escalation of the situation. The scheduled power cuts are proving inadequate to address the city’s energy demands.

