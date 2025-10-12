Russia keeps targeting Ukrainian power grid, causing blackout in Donetsk Oblast and outages in Odesa’s Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi

Ukrainian authorities reported at least six people killed and 21 more injured across five oblasts as Russia continued its daily attacks on energy and other civil infrastructure. Russian strikes on 11 and early on 12 October hit the oblasts of Donetsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia, leaving some areas without electricity, water, and transport services.

Russia continues its daily attacks on Ukrainian civilians, launching missiles and drones at rear cities and using all available conventional weapons against frontline areas. In recent weeks, Russian forces have shifted focus to Ukraine’s power infrastructure ahead of the cold season, attempting to plunge the country into darkness and cold.

Donetsk Oblast: Blackout, electric transport halted, casualties reported

On the morning of 12 October, Russians struck energy infrastructure in the Ukraine-controlled part of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast. The attack caused a complete blackout across multiple settlements. Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said on Facebook that specialists began emergency repairs immediately. He noted that the full scale of the damage and restoration timeline remains unknown.

Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, said power outages disrupted the water supply in the city and forced trolleybus services to stop.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that four trains were canceled due to the lack of voltage in the power grid. Reserve diesel locomotives were being prepared for four other trains, and two were delayed.

Filashkin also confirmed that Russian forces killed four civilians and injured nine more in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Odesa Oblast: Drone attack damages energy and civil infrastructure

Russian drones targeted Odesa Oblast last night. According to the head of the Odesa Oblast, Oleh Kiper, air defense units shot down most of the drones, but several reached their targets. One drone hit a gas infrastructure facility and an outdoor structure, causing fires that firefighters quickly extinguished. Another strike damaged an energy site and shattered windows at a district state administration building. One civilian was injured during the attack.

The city council of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi reported partial power outages and water supply disruptions in several neighborhoods. Communal workers and DTEK specialists were conducting repairs, with water supply expected to be restored by 12:30.

Kharkiv Oblast: Second night of drone strikes, five civilians affected

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast for the second consecutive night using Shahed-type drones. Around 01:00 on 12 October, four drones struck a school in Chuhuiv. The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the strike also damaged vehicles and broke windows in apartment buildings.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Russian attacks caused acute stress reactions in five civilians—two women aged 59 and 78, two men aged 54 and 69, and a 12-year-old girl in Chuhuiv.

Russian forces also used seven Shahed-type drones and two FPV drones during the previous 24 hours to target five settlements in the oblast. Damage was reported at a school in Shevchenkove, an excavator in Pisky-Radkivski, and multiple buildings and vehicles in Chuhuiv and Bugaivka.

Other regions: Casualties and widespread strikes

Over the past 24 hours, Russian attacks struck 30 settlements in Kherson Oblast, killing two people and injuring five others, according to the oblast head Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces carried out 755 strikes on 13 settlements over the same period. One person was injured in the attacks.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces conducted up to 30 strikes using guided aerial bombs, and targeting multiple communities across the region with other weapons, local authorities reported.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian drone attacked an energy facility in Nizhyn District.

Air Force: Ukraine intercepts most drones, but strikes still hit

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at 08:51 that Russian forces launched 118 drones and one Kh-31 guided missile overnight from 11 to 12 October. Launch sites included Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea. About 50 of the drones were Shahed-type UAVs.

Ukrainian air defense units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire teams intercepted or suppressed 103 drones. However, 15 drones and one missile struck 10 locations across northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine.

The Air Force warned that additional groups of drones had entered northern and eastern regions and that the attack was ongoing at the time of the reporting.