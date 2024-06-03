Russia destroyed 9.2 GW power generation in Ukraine in three months, ambassador says

Russia has destroyed 9.2 GW of Ukraine’s power generation over the past three months through continuous missile attacks on energy infrastructure, the European Union’s Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova reported on Facebook.

From March to now, the six massive Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy system have disabled generation capacity equivalent to one-and-a-half Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants, Liga noted. Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia NPP, currently occupied by Russian forces, is Europe’s largest power station.

Last week, EU ambassadors met with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, along with Deputy Prime Minister for Euroatlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, and Deputy Minister Oleksandr Sobolev, Katarina Mathernova says.

“We discussed key priorities for Ukraine in the coming months, including the urgent need for energy equipment to help mitigate the impact of Russia’s continuous missile attacks on energy infrastructure,” Mathernova wrote on Facebook, recapping her week’s work. “Taking into account the attack carried out two nights ago, Russia has destroyed 9.2 GW of Ukraine’s generation.“

The attacks have forced Ukraine’s grid operator Ukrenergo to implement emergency blackouts, even on weekends, due to critical electricity shortages after Russian strikes damaged multiple power facilities across the country.

