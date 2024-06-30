Eng
Russian attacks leave thousands without power across seven Ukrainian regions

As of June 30, widespread power outages persist in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions due to ongoing Russian shelling, impacting tens of thousands of Ukrainians.
byOlena Mukhina
30/06/2024
1 minute read
russian strikes cold weather trigger emergency power cuts amid shortages ukraine destroyed dteks plant following missile attack 2 april 2024 russia attacking ukraines energy sector renewed intensity alarming accuracy signaling
A destroyed DTEK’s power plant following a Russian missile attack in Ukraine, on 2 April 2024. Russia is attacking Ukraine’s energy sector with renewed intensity and alarming accuracy, signaling to Ukrainian officials that Russia is armed with better intelligence and fresh tactics in its campaign to annihilate the country’s power generation capacity. (Photo Evgeniy Maloletka)
The Ministry of Energy says seven Ukrainian regions remained without electricity on 30 June due to Russia’s attacks. The situation in Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts is the most intense.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 39,700 consumers were left without power, and in Kherson Oblast, 25,800 consumers faced shortages due to Russia’s assaults on energy infrastructure.

In Sumy Oblast, service workers have restored connection to over 2,000 Ukrainians in eight settlements affected by enemy shelling. The strikes on gas distribution networks have led to disruption of gas supply for 31 consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Blackouts were introduced through 30 June, with the most significant limitations enforced from 17:00 to 23:00.

Since 22 March, Russian strikes on power objects have destroyed half of Ukraine’s energy system and caused $1 billion in losses. Ukraine is buying energy from the European Union. However, more is needed to make up for the deficit.

Earlier, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo company, said that building a distributed generation facility network is the solution for Ukraine to protect its energy systems from Russian missile attacks as the country prepares for the new winter.

