SBU detains defence officials for delivering 120,000 defective mortar shells

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the management of a defence plant in Dnipro Oblast for supplying 120,000 defective mortar shells to the frontline, the SBU press service reported on 29 April.

The plant reportedly signed a contract with the Defence Procurement Agency in early 2024 to manufacture ammunition for the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

The director general of the defence enterprise and his first deputy were detained for delivering ammunition that proved unsuitable for combat use. Two military officials responsible for quality control were also apprehended.

According to the investigation, the suspects used substandard materials and performed defective work, which led to the failure of the primer of the main propelling charge and unstable operation of the entire powder charge.

The additional propelling charges included in the ammunition also failed to meet combat application standards.

The organizers of the scheme attempted to reduce production costs to obtain higher profits from the government order, according to the SBU report.

Military officials who were supposed to monitor the quality of defence products deliberately overlooked the defective batch of ammunition and entered false information into the reporting documentation.

As a result, 120,000 unusable mortar shells reached the front, putting soldiers’ lives at risk. This was reportedly confirmed by the conclusions of a professional examination.

The SBU has charged all four detainees under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, which led to grave consequences.

The suspects face up to 15 years in prison, the SBU press service said.

