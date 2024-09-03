Zelenskyy dismisses Shurma from the post of Deputy Head of Presidential Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Rostyslav Shurma as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, according to a decree published on the President’s Office website.

This move comes after Ukrainska Pravda reported on 3 September, citing its sources close to the president, that Shurma’s dismissal from the Presidential Office was expected in the coming days.

Shurma, a former CEO of Zaporizhstal, joined the president’s team several years ago and gradually became the person who, in Zelenskyy’s eyes, “is responsible for the entire economy,” sources report.

In August 2023, Shurma was mentioned in a scandal involving state payments to solar power stations in Russian-occupied territories.

The dismissal coincides with a series of resignation announcements from high-ranking government officials. On 3 September, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna submitted her resignation to the Verkhovna Rada. However, a source in the Servant of the People party told Suspilne on the evening of 3 September that Stefanishyna will be promoted to Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk also submitted her resignation to the parliament, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

The Parliament, Verkhovna Rada, also reportedly received resignation letters from Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maliuska, and Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets.

