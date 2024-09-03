Russo-Ukrainian war, day 922: Türkiye to join BRICS involving Russia, Iran to supply Russia with ballistic missiles

Military

Thermite-equipped FPV drone sets ablaze Russian positions in Ukraine (video). A Ukrainian unit deployed a drone equipped with a thermite incendiary to set ablaze a Russian-controlled tree line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Thermite’s high combustion temperature allows it to ignite both vegetation and enemy positions effectively.

Fire and damaged buildings in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast bordering Ukraine after morning attacks. Despite claims of “successful interceptions” of air targets over Russia by the Russian Ministry of Defense, multiple buildings and cars were reported damaged in Belgorod city and the surrounding villages.

Frontline report: Ukrainians open new axes of advance in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. With intensified air strikes and isolated Russian troops in Glushkovo, Ukraine prepares for further assaults to weaken Russian defenses up to the Seym River.

ISW: Ukrainian forces conduct assaults in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Russians report counterattacks. Ukrainian forces carried out multiple assaults in Kursk Oblast on 1 September, targeting locations near Sudzha and Korenevo. Russian sources reported minor advances by Ukrainian forces near one village.

As of 2 SEP 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 617600 (+1300)

Tanks: 8601 (+9)

APV: 16786 (+26)

Artillery systems: 17646 (+10)

MLRS: 1177 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 940

Aircraft: 368

Helicopters: 328

UAV: 14537 (+30)

Cruise missiles : 2557

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 23925 (+44)

Intelligence and technology

Bloomberg: Iran set to supply Russia with ballistic missiles potentially “within days”. As Iran prepares to send ballistic missiles to Russia, some Ukrainian allies have yet to deliver on promises made at the July NATO summit in Washington, leaving Ukraine vulnerable to increased aerial threats.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry approves deeply modernized BTR-60 Khorunzhyi APC for military use. Developed by NVO Praktyka, it features enhanced protection, a powerful diesel engine, and modern electronics. Available in six variants, the Khorunzhyi awaits potential procurement for the Armed Forces.

International

Controversy erupts as Polish foreign minister proposes missile interception over Ukraine. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski suggested intercepting Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace. While Sikorski argues it’s “legitimate self-defense,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned such actions could draw the alliance into direct conflict with Russia.

Germany sends new military aid package to Ukraine, including IRIS-T, aerial and surface drones. Germany provided Ukraine with a new military aid package, including an IRIS-T air defense system, Vector drones, a recovery vehicle, engineer excavators, ammunition, unmanned surface vessels, first aid kits, and rifles to support Ukraine’s defense.

Bloomberg: Türkiye seeks BRICS membership, expanding alliances beyond West. The BRICS alliance, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, may soon welcome Türkiye into its fold and reflects Ankara’s ambition to diversify its alliances beyond traditional Western partners while maintaining its NATO membership.

Romanian government backs Patriot system transfer to Ukraine, awaits Parliament’s approval. Romania approved a bill to donate a Patriot missile system to Ukraine, pending urgent parliamentary approval. Romania also seeks a replacement system from allies, particularly the US, to sustain its air defense capabilities.

Ukrainian situation better than three months ago, says Finnish leader. Finnish President Stubb states that while Ukraine’s situation remains critical, it has improved compared to three months ago, and Finland will continue supporting Ukraine amid the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Artist arrested for anti-Russia protest and Russian flag burning in Bulgaria . Witnesses from the civil organization BOEC accused Bulgarian police of physical violence and verbal threats to the US-Bulgarian artist, who was protesting Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The Sofia District Court, however, ruled in favor of free speech, acquitting Alexandra Mileva.

Humanitarian and social impact

Toxic fumes and threats: Crimean Tatar political prisoners face torture in Russian detention. Two men convicted in Russia’s controversial “Hizb ut-Tahrir case” against Crimean Muslims are allegedly enduring severe mistreatment in detention. This case led to the imprisonment of at least 108 Crimean residents as of June 2024.

Russia transports Luhansk school students to Siberian military range for “young fighter” course. Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast chief reported that Russian forces relocated pupils from occupied Bilovodsk to a military range near Novosibirsk, Russia, for intensive military training.

Kyiv targeted by overnight Russian missile and drone attack, three injured, 42/58 air targets destroyed (update). Russia carried out missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, with damage reported in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv on the first day of school after summer break. Air defenses intercept many missiles, but debris caused at least three injuries.

Russian missile strike hits Sumy orphanage in residential area, injuring 13, including two children. Russian forces launched a missile strike on Sumy, targeting an educational facility housing a children’s rehabilitation center and orphanage. The attack injured at least 13, including two children.

Political and legal developments

Ukrainian woman arrested for $ 5,000 sham marriage scheme to dodge draft. A 29-year-old woman with a disability allegedly used social media to advertise sham marriages and traveled across Ukraine to meet clients, orchestrating unions designed to facilitate illegal border crossings to avoid mobilization.

New Developments

Ukraine’s gas storage open for EU use, Naftogaz CEO assures despite Russian attacks. Ukraine’s Naftogaz CEO assures the EU of available gas storage capacity despite recent Russian strikes on facilities, emphasizing advantageous conditions for European companies.

Reuters: Russia’s gas exports drop 2.3% amid Ukraine’s Kursk incursion. Ukraine’s Kursk operation has cut Russian natural gas supplies to Europe for the first time since the record 19.2% surge in 2023.

