Russo-Ukrainian War, day 921: Massive drone strike hits Russian energy objects in 16 regions

Ukraine mulls legalizing private military companies. While the existing legislature targets post-war employment for veterans, experts stress that PMCs like Russia’s Wagner, minus the ruthlessness, are needed now.

Military

Russian military partially transits to defense in Lyptsi area in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian forces are reportedly improving their tactical positions in the area and preparing for further counterattacks under favorable conditions. Despite their setbacks, Russian troops are maintaining a substantial presence and attempting to hold their lines.

UK intel: Russian forces advance toward Donetsk’s Pokrovsk, approach within ten kilometers. Russian forces have accelerated their advance towards Pokrovsk, now within ten kilometers of the city, per UK intelligence. If taken, Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub, could lengthen Ukrainian supply lines and hinder resupply efforts. Russia’s August casualties in Ukraine reach over 36,000. The heavy casualties come amid ongoing intense clashes on multiple fronts as Ukraine continues to thwart Russian offensives.

ISW: Russia redeploys some forces from Donetsk Oblast to Kursk. Russia has redeployed limited elements from Donetsk Oblast’s Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions to Kursk Oblast, reflecting the operational strain caused by the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk on Russia’s priority offensive efforts in Donetsk Oblast, ISW says.

Situation remains “difficult” in Pokrovsk sector, top Ukrainian general says. The situation on Donetsk Oblast fronts remains intense, with the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk Oblast facing the brunt of Russian attacks, according to recent statements from top Ukrainian officials.

As of 1 Sep 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 616300 (+1350)

Tanks: 8592 (+10)

APV: 16760 (+24)

Artillery systems: 17636 (+22)

MLRS: 1176

Anti-aircraft systems: 940

Aircraft: 368

Helicopters: 328

UAV: 14507 (+36)

Cruise missiles: 2557

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 23881 (+56)

Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian company unveils Aero Azimuth, new aerostat-based drone operator detection system. A Ukrainian defense firm has presented Aero Azimuth, an aerostat-based reconnaissance system designed to triangulate enemy drone operators from up to 30 km away.

Controlled weapon exports can bring billions to economy, Ukraine’s defense association claims. The National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises of Ukraine (NAUDI) suggests that opening up exports could significantly boost tax revenues and support the growth of the defense sector. Discussions have highlighted the need for such a strategy to address funding shortfalls and expand production capabilities while navigating the complexities of wartime export permissions.

Russian Kinzhal and Kh-101 missile warheads found in Lviv Oblast. Rescuers in Lviv Oblast found warheads from Russian “Kinzhal” and Kh-101 missiles, remnants from Russia’s 26 August massive air attack on Ukraine.

NYT: Friendly fire unlikely in Ukrainian F-16 crash, say US military officials. The NYT says US officials state friendly fire probably didn’t cause the Ukrainian F-16 crash last week. American and Ukrainian investigators exploring other possibilities, including mechanical failure or pilot error.

International

Most in Poland in favor of downing Russian targets violating Polish airspace, new survey finds. A recent survey reveals that 58.5% of Poles support the shooting down of Russian air objects, such as missiles and drones, that violate Polish airspace. The findings were released amid concerns raised by the Polish government about the challenges of distinguishing between civilian and military targets and the need for restraint in such actions.

Duda says Russia must compensate Ukraine for war damages. Speaking on the anniversary of World War II, Duda emphasized the importance of addressing both material and human losses caused by aggression, drawing a parallel between historical and current injustices.

Armenia freezes participation in CSTO, Russia’s NATO equivalent, PM Pashinyan confirms. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says his country has frozen its participation in the CSTO at all levels. He indicated the decision is firm for now but left the door open for possible reevaluation depending on future developments. Denmark supports lifting restriction on Ukraine’s use of Western long-range weapons inside Russia. On 31 August, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the GLOBSEC conference in Prague that Denmark believes Europe, the US, and other Ukraine’s allies should lift the restrictions on the use of long-range weapons to hit targets inside Russia.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine evacuates nearly 22,000 people from its Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The escalation, marked by over 2,200 assaults in August, has led to increased evacuation efforts and support for displaced Ukrainians.

Russian ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv injures at least 29 civilians. Kharkiv authorities reported 29 injuries from a Russian missile strike targeting three locations, including a sports complex and shopping center. The attacks left several in critical condition, with two medics among the injured.

Russians hit grain trucks in Ukraine’s Sumy, claiming it was a military convoy. A Russian missile attack on a grain truck convoy in Sumy Oblast on 31 August evening resulted in one civilian death, four injuries, and damage to approximately 20 vehicles. Russian military sources claim it was a military target.

New developments

Russian Mi-8 helicopter crash in Kamchatka claims 22 lives. A Russian Mi-8 helicopter went missing on 31 August and was later found crashed in Kamchatka at Russia’s Far East. All 22 people aboard, including 19 passengers and 3 crew members, died. The wreckage was discovered at 900 meters elevation, with dense fog suspected as the cause.

Massive drone attack on Russia: two power stations and oil refinery damaged, 16 regions targeted (video). The Russian authorities allege 150+ Ukrainian drones targeted 16 Russian regions, including Moscow. Authorities reported strikes on energy facilities such as the Moscow Oil Refinery, the Kashirskaya thermal power plant, and the Konakovskaya thermal power plant in Tver Oblast.

