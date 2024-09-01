Duda says Russia must compensate Ukraine for war damages

Eng
Speaking on the anniversary of World War II, Duda emphasized the importance of addressing both material and human losses caused by aggression, drawing a parallel between historical and current injustices.
byOlena Mukhina
01/09/2024
3 minute read
The beginning of WW2. The German army marching in occupied Warsaw, the Polish capitol (Hugo Jager, US National Archive)
On 1 September, while marking the anniversary of the beginning of World War II, Polish President Andrzej Duda emphasized the importance of the aggressors compensating for war damages, mentioning Ukraine in this context, UkrInform has reported.

He made this statement during events in Wieluń, the city that was the first to suffer aerial bombardment by the Luftwaffe in 1941, after which the war started. For Ukraine, World War II began on 1 September 1939, with Nazi Germany’s attack on Poland.

At that time, up to 120,000 Ukrainians in the Polish Army joined the fight against Nazism. Lviv and other Western Ukrainian cities, which were then part of Poland, experienced heavy aerial assaults.

Duda reminded during his speech that Poland suffered enormous material and human losses in the war, which were never compensated.

According to Polish experts, the material losses from German aggression exceed $1.5 trillion. Over 70% of this amount represents compensation for human losses, as the country lost five million people in the war.

Duda stressed that Germany has repeatedly apologized for the losses it inflicted on Poland, and from a Christian perspective, Poles have forgiven the Germans.

“But, besides this, there are also material damages. And regardless of whether we accept (the apologies) and forgive, we deserve compensation for the losses, for what was irrevocably destroyed,” Duda emphasized, adding that Poland has not received such compensation from Germany.

In his opinion, this issue now has an international dimension in the context of holding Russia accountable for the damage caused to Ukraine.

“We would not want Ukraine to have to rebuild at its own expense, as Poland did for 40 years. Ukraine will need support, but above all, it will demand compensation and reparations for the damages, which is the absolute responsibility of the aggressor, that is, Russia,” he stressed.

On 1 September 1939, the German Luftwaffe dropped 380 bombs on the city of Wieluń, almost destroying the small town. As a result of the attack, about 2,000 residents were killed. It was the first bombing by German troops of Poland at the beginning of World War II.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Forces says the appeasement of Hitler by European leaders led to the colossal, tragic consequences of World War II.

“The appeasement of Putin led to the Russo-Ukrainian war, the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II, which is also marked by numerous city destructions, war crimes, and acts of genocide,” it said in a statement on social media.

Ukrainian Defense Forces claimed that the main lesson of World War II was that unpunished or partially punished evil repeats itself.

“That is why we must make every effort to ensure that everyone who supported, contributed to, or acted in the interests of Putin’s fascist regime is condemned and punished. Otherwise, the evil of totalitarianism will return to future generations,” the General Staff added.

World War II lasted 2,194 days. Military actions took place in 40 countries worldwide. It began on 1 September 1939 and lasted until 2 September 1945 — six years and one day.

