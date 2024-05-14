Poland increases intelligence budget amid rising Russian threat

Poland will allocate over $25 million to boost its intelligence services, said Prime Minister Donald Tusk amid rising threat from Russia, according to Reuters.

The country warns that it has become a key target for Russia’s intelligence agencies as it serves as a distribution hub for supplies to Ukraine.

Poland plans to obtain EU funds to help strengthen its border security with Belarus close to Russia or use funds that will not be spent from the COVID national recovery program.

Currently, the Baltics and Poland are conducting a multi-national military drill, the Astral Knight 2024, which is focused on exercising Integrated Air and Missile Defense and the incremental development of theater-wide security capabilities.

Tusk said that Russian efforts to destabilize European countries, particularly Poland and the Baltic states, will intensify ahead of the European elections in June 2024.

“We will have to invest more resources, time, more actions when it comes to our special services,” said Tusk.

The official added that Polish services had recently prevented a number of sabotage attempts.

“In the last dozen or so weeks, also thanks to the support of our allies, Poland thwarted attempts to commit sabotage and arson,” revealed Tusk.

On 14 May, the Polish Foreign Ministry approved Tomasz Chłoń for the position of commissioner for international disinformation amid Russia’s hybrid threats, as reported by Rmf Fm.

The key responsibilities of the commissioner include identifying disinformation content and assessing its impact and origin. Additionally, the official will have the authority to make decisions on combating disinformation and create a strategy for its prevention.

Related: