Border Guard Service: Ukraine defends against Russia, not threatening Belarus

Belarusian officials claimed that Ukraine is amassing troops near their shared border and accused Ukraine of “attempting to drag Belarus into the war.”
by Yevheniia Martyniuk
29/06/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian border guards. Photo: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has clarified that all military activities along the Belarus border are purely defensive in nature. These measures are designed to protect against potential Russian aggression and do not aim to encroach on any foreign territory.

Earlier, Belarusian officials asserted that Ukraine is amassing troops near their shared border, and accused Ukraine of “attempting to drag Belarus into the war.” 

“Ukraine poses no threat to them. On the contrary, we are forced to defend ourselves, including on the Belarusian front, as Belarus continues to support terrorists and previously opened its border to Russian invaders,” Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, told Ukrainska Pravda.

Responding to Belarus’ accusation, Demchenko emphasized that Ukraine is merely protecting its territories. He noted that the Belarusian direction remains a threat while Belarus is under Russian influence, necessitating Ukraine’s defensive fortifications.

The Border Guard Service stressed that these measures are solely for defense, not attack, dismissing Belarus’ claims of provocations as baseless.

Belarus, which allowed Russia to invade Ukraine through its territory in 2022, continues supporting Putin without major consequences.

