EU tightens sanctions on Belarus for Russia war support

These measures will impact multiple sectors of the Belarusian economy.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
29/06/2024
2 minute read
Alyaksandr Lukashenka (left) and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin.ru
The European Union Council has adopted a new sanctions package against Belarus for the Lukashenko regime’s participation in Russia’s illegal, unprovoked, and unjustified aggression against Ukraine.

Belarus, which allowed Russia to invade Ukraine through its territory in 2022, continues supporting Putin without facing major consequences.

“These comprehensive measures aim at mirroring several of the restrictive measures already in place against Russia, and thereby address the issue of circumvention stemming from the high degree of integration existing between the Russian and Belarusian economies,” the statement reads.

The measures will affect various sectors of the Belarusian economy.

Key sanctions include:

  • Extended ban on dual-use goods and technologies exports;
  • Restrictions on items that could enhance Belarus’ industrial capacity;
  • Limitations on maritime navigation and luxury goods exports;
  • Prohibitions on importing gold, diamonds, helium, coal, and mineral products including crude oil;
  • Ban on oil refining and natural gas liquefaction technology exports;
  • Restrictions on accounting, auditing, consulting, architectural, engineering, IT, and legal services;
  • Expanded restrictions on road transport within the EU by Belarusian-registered vehicles;
  • Anti-circumvention measures, including a “no-Belarus clause” in export contracts.

The package also includes provisions for EU operators to claim compensation for damages caused by Belarusian entities due to sanctions implementation.

