No significant Russian military threat in Belarus, Ukrainian Border Service reports

Russia has withdrawn most of its military units from Belarus, according to Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service. The remaining forces are not considered a threat to Ukraine.

This announcement comes amid claims from Minsk about deploying Belarusian troops to the border, citing alleged threats from Ukraine. Kyiv has dismissed these concerns, assuring Belarus it has nothing to fear, while cautioning against “tragic” mistakes.

“Currently, there are no large Russian units numbering in the thousands in Belarus,” Demchenko stated on Ukrainian television. “The previous contingent was withdrawn, and no new troops have arrived.

Demchenko noted that while Russia maintained up to 12,000 troops in Belarus last year, these numbers have significantly decreased as Moscow gradually withdrew its forces.

Experts suggest that Belarus’s recent military maneuvers are likely aimed at distracting and stretching Ukrainian forces, serving Russian interests.

Belarus, led by Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, played a role in the initial stages of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, serving as a launching point for both ground troops and missile strikes.

Despite its involvement, Belarus has so far avoided major international repercussions for its role in the war.

