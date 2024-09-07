Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

No significant Russian military threat in Belarus, Ukrainian Border Service reports

In 2023, Russia maintained 12,000 troops in Belarus, which has its own military of about 50,000.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
07/09/2024
1 minute read
ukraine demands minsk withdraw troops from border threatens retaliation inside belarus violated belarusian self-proclaimed president alianksandr lukashenka russian-belarusian military exercises 2022 tass 01000000-0aff-0242-ec8f-08db196d102f_w1023_r1_s
Belarusian self-proclaimed President Alianksandr Lukashenka at the Russian-Belarusian military exercises in 2022. Photo: TASS.
No significant Russian military threat in Belarus, Ukrainian Border Service reports

Russia has withdrawn most of its military units from Belarus, according to Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service. The remaining forces are not considered a threat to Ukraine.

This announcement comes amid claims from Minsk about deploying Belarusian troops to the border, citing alleged threats from Ukraine. Kyiv has dismissed these concerns, assuring Belarus it has nothing to fear, while cautioning against “tragic” mistakes.

“Currently, there are no large Russian units numbering in the thousands in Belarus,” Demchenko stated on Ukrainian television. “The previous contingent was withdrawn, and no new troops have arrived.

Demchenko noted that while Russia maintained up to 12,000 troops in Belarus last year, these numbers have significantly decreased as Moscow gradually withdrew its forces.

Experts suggest that Belarus’s recent military maneuvers are likely aimed at distracting and stretching Ukrainian forces, serving Russian interests. 

Belarus, led by Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, played a role in the initial stages of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, serving as a launching point for both ground troops and missile strikes.

Despite its involvement, Belarus has so far avoided major international repercussions for its role in the war.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts