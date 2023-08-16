Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Lithuania to close two border checkpoints with Belarus

byIryna Voichuk
16/08/2023
1 minute read
Belarusian Lithuanian border
Belarusian and Lithuanian border mark poles are pictured near a four-meter-high fence on the Belarusian border in Druskininkai, Lithuania 4 November 2021. Credit: Reuters/Janis Laizans
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Lithuania will close the Tverečius and Šumskas checkpoints on the country’s border with Belarus on 18 August, LRT reported.

The Lithuanian government made this decision on 16 September in response to the potential threats posed by the presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus.

The other four checkpoints – Medininkai, Lavoriškės, Raigardas, and Šalčininkai – remain open.

“According to the Transport Ministry’s resolution, the traffic from the two closed checkpoints will be redirected to Medininkai, the largest and the most technically equipped border checkpoint on Lithuania’s border with Belarus,” LRT said.

The decision to close the checkpoints is connected with the growing threats caused by the redeployment of some mercenaries of the Wagner Group to Belarus.

Wagner Group hires Belarusian recruits to fight in Poland, Lithuania – Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

On 3 August, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the Polish side, discussing the relocation of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus.

“Some Wagner fighters are close to our border, having taken up positions in the Grodno region, which means that this situation is very convenient for provocations both on the Polish-Belarusian and Lithuanian-Belarusian borders,” Nausėda said.

During the meeting, Lithuanian President emphasized the need for precise action algorithms in case of crisis, including closing the border with Belarus.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts