Leaked documents show Belarus factory servicing Russian helicopters, Ukraine says

Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance exposes a Belarusian factory’s involvement in servicing Russian military helicopters, implicating it in Russia’s aggression. Leaked documents detail the factory’s operations and collaboration with Russia.
byYuri Zoria
11/07/2024
1 minute read
Russian helicopter Mi-24P
A Russian attack helicopter Mi-24P. Credit: russianplanes.net.
Leaked documents have revealed that a Belarusian factory is servicing Russian military helicopters, implicating Belarus in supporting the Kremlin’s aggression against Ukraine. This information was released by Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance website, run by the Ukrainian government, which obtained internal correspondence of a Belarusian defense engineer showing the 558th Aircraft Repair Plant in Baranavichy performing major repairs and modifications for Russian Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters.

The documents also reveal the factory’s development of the LMS-192 light multi-purpose aircraft in collaboration with Russia, with plans to increase Belarusian funding to 50% of the project total. Additionally, the leaks detail challenges the plant faces in manufacturing spare parts due to equipment shortages and sanctions blocking the purchase of British machines, prompting Russian defense industry representatives to seek alternatives from Taiwanese company E-tech Machinery.

Furthermore, despite their direct involvement in activities supporting Russian aggression, key Belarusian personnel, including chief designer Igor Antsiferov, reportedly used their Belarusian citizenship to travel freely across Europe, with Antsiferov visiting Germany for New Year celebrations.

The entire Antsiferov family holds dual Russian-Belarusian citizenship, which, as highlighted by the CNR, facilitates travel to Europe during holidays.

