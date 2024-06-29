Russian ally Belarus claims Ukrainian troop buildup on shared border

Eng
Belarus, which allowed Russia to invade Ukraine through its territory in 2022, continues supporting Putin without major consequences.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
29/06/2024
1 minute read
Deputy Commander of Belarusian Special Operations Forces, Vadim Lukashevich. Photo: zviazda.by
Belarusian officials assert that Ukraine is amassing troops near their shared border. Deputy Commander of Special Operations Forces, Vadim Lukashevich, accused Ukraine of “attempting to drag Belarus into the war.” 

Belarus, which allowed Russia to invade Ukraine through its territory in 2022, continues supporting Putin without major consequences.

“We have information that Ukraine is concentrating troops, armaments, and military equipment near our borders. Specifically, in the Zhytomyr region, we’ve identified the presence of American infantry fighting vehicles, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range heavy artillery, and other military hardware,” said Lukashevich. 

Chief of General Staff of Belarus Pavel Muraveyko claimed Ukrainian special forces deployment in Ovruch, Zhytomyr Oblast.

“In recent weeks, we’ve observed unexplained activity near our borders. Special units of the 1st Presidential Brigade have arrived in Ovruch,” he told Interfax.

In May, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation warned that Russia might try to stir fears of a new offensive from Belarus to impact logistics and stretch Ukrainian forces, though Russia currently lacks the necessary forces for such an attack.

