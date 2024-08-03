Russo-Ukrainian War, day 891: F-16 jets boost Ukraine’s air defense amid ongoing Russian assaults

Exclusive

Ukraine’s defense diplomacy: How Kyiv shepherds Western aid into domestic arms. Ukraine’s weapons producers are operating at only 30% of their capacity. The Ukrainian state is trying to bridge this gap by attracting Western funds to its cheap and effective domestic arms producers. Are they succeeding?

General Staff: Russian invaders launch ten assaults on Toretsk front, four attacks are ongoing. The Ukrainian military has successfully defended against 72 enemy attacks across various fronts since the beginning of the day.

Russia claims ATACMS missile hit Sevastopol building in night attack. A nine-story building in Sevastopol was allegedly hit by part of an ATACMS missile, according to occupation authorities.

ISW: Russia slowly but surely advancing toward Pokrovsk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has identified the Pokrovsk direction as Russia’s current military priority, citing ongoing challenges in staffing and equipping Ukrainian brigades.

Russian forces occupies village of Vesele in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State. Russian forces have occupied the village of Vesele and advanced near four other settlements in Donetsk Oblast, according to Deep State.

As of 02 Aug 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 580590 (+1100)

Tanks: 8402 (+3)

APV: 16211 (+8)

Artillery systems: 16161 (+42)

MLRS: 1134 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 907

Aircraft: 363

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 13005 (+37)

Cruise missiles: 2407

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 21872 (+56)

Atlantic Council: F-16 Jets to Bolster Ukraine’s air defense but won’t alter war dynamics, analyst says. With a limited number of jets and constrained strike capabilities, Ukraine faces the challenge of integrating and expanding its F-16 fleet over the coming year, while adhering to restrictions on strikes within Russian territory.

Ukraine equips drones with guided ammunition. Ukrainian defense industry enterprises have been developing these guided munitions as part of the Brave1 military technology development cluster to enhance the effectiveness of drone bombers.

Ukrainian defenders receive American-made Cougar MRAP armored vehicles. Earlier, the Ukrainian military was supplied with German Haenel MK 556 rifles.

Ukraine launches second Turkish-built corvette in Istanbul. Ukraine has launched its second Turkish-built corvette, named Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky, as part of efforts to strengthen its naval capabilities amid ongoing Russian war.

Türkiye ratifies free trade agreement with Ukraine. China claims 110 nations back its “Six-Point Consensus” on Russia’s war in Ukraine. This joint China-Brazil initiative aims to “de-escalate the situation”, although it omits mention of restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Eight Indians killed while fighting against Ukraine in Russian army. The Indian government also revealed that 63 of its citizens are actively pursuing early release from service in the Russian military.

Kyiv runs into strong opposition on tax hike to fund war – Politico. Ukraine’s proposal to raise taxes for war funding faces strong opposition from domestic and international businesses, reports Politico.

Yermak: Next peace summit to be held in Middle East. Ukraine’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak has revealed plans for a second global peace summit, likely to be held in the Middle East, aimed at paving the way for an end to hostilities with Russia.

Biden, Harris welcome freed Americans at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington. Three US citizens and a green card holder have returned home after being released from Russian imprisonment in a major international prisoner swap.

Ukraine returns bodies of 250 fallen soldiers for identification and burial. The bodies, recovered from various frontlines, will undergo forensic examination before being returned to families for proper burial.

Russian attacks damage energy grid in Kherson, cause blackouts, kill one civilian. In a 24-hour period, Kherson faced both widespread shelling and a deadly drone attack, resulting in damage to energy infrastructure, homes and vehicles, one death, and one hospitalization.

Russia attacks bus with construction workers with drone in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring six. A Russian drone attack on a bus in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, has left six construction workers injured, one critically, according to local officials.

Moscow-backed church’s priest accused of spying for Russian military intel in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukraine’s Security Service says it thwarted Russian air strikes on Ukrainian railways in Kharkiv Oblast, arresting a Moscow-backed church priest and railway employee for gathering intelligence on Ukrainian military train movements for Russia’s GRU.

