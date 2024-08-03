Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russo-Ukrainian War, day 891: F-16 jets boost Ukraine’s air defense amid ongoing Russian assaults

Ukraine faces the challenge of integrating and expanding its F-16 fleet over the coming year, with analysts suggesting the jets will bolster air defense but not significantly alter war dynamics.
byOlena Mukhina
03/08/2024
3 minute read
Russo-Ukrainian War, day 891: F-16 jets boost Ukraine’s air defense amid ongoing Russian assaults

Exclusive

Ukraine’s defense diplomacy: How Kyiv shepherds Western aid into domestic arms. Ukraine’s weapons producers are operating at only 30% of their capacity. The Ukrainian state is trying to bridge this gap by attracting Western funds to its cheap and effective domestic arms producers. Are they succeeding?

Military

General Staff: Russian invaders launch ten assaults on Toretsk front, four attacks are ongoing. The Ukrainian military has successfully defended against 72 enemy attacks across various fronts since the beginning of the day.

Russia claims ATACMS missile hit Sevastopol building in night attack. A nine-story building in Sevastopol was allegedly hit by part of an ATACMS missile, according to occupation authorities.

ISW: Russia slowly but surely advancing toward Pokrovsk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has identified the Pokrovsk direction as Russia’s current military priority, citing ongoing challenges in staffing and equipping Ukrainian brigades.

Russian forces occupies village of Vesele in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State. Russian forces have occupied the village of Vesele and advanced near four other settlements in Donetsk Oblast, according to Deep State.

As of 02 Aug 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

  • Personnel: 580590 (+1100)
  • Tanks: 8402 (+3)
  • APV: 16211 (+8)
  • Artillery systems: 16161 (+42)
  • MLRS: 1134 (+2)
  • Anti-aircraft systems: 907
  • Aircraft: 363
  • Helicopters: 326
  • UAV: 13005 (+37)
  • Cruise missiles: 2407
  • Warships/boats: 28
  • Submarines: 1
  • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 21872 (+56)

Intelligence and technology

Atlantic Council: F-16 Jets to Bolster Ukraine’s air defense but won’t alter war dynamics, analyst says. With a limited number of jets and constrained strike capabilities, Ukraine faces the challenge of integrating and expanding its F-16 fleet over the coming year, while adhering to restrictions on strikes within Russian territory.

Ukraine equips drones with guided ammunition. Ukrainian defense industry enterprises have been developing these guided munitions as part of the Brave1 military technology development cluster to enhance the effectiveness of drone bombers.

Ukrainian defenders receive American-made Cougar MRAP armored vehicles. Earlier, the Ukrainian military was supplied with German Haenel MK 556 rifles.

Ukraine launches second Turkish-built corvette in Istanbul. Ukraine has launched its second Turkish-built corvette, named Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky, as part of efforts to strengthen its naval capabilities amid ongoing Russian war.

International

Türkiye ratifies free trade agreement with Ukraine. China claims 110 nations back its “Six-Point Consensus” on Russia’s war in Ukraine. This joint China-Brazil initiative aims to “de-escalate the situation”, although it omits mention of restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Eight Indians killed while fighting against Ukraine in Russian army. The Indian government also revealed that 63 of its citizens are actively pursuing early release from service in the Russian military.

Kyiv runs into strong opposition on tax hike to fund war – Politico. Ukraine’s proposal to raise taxes for war funding faces strong opposition from domestic and international businesses, reports Politico.

Yermak: Next peace summit to be held in Middle East. Ukraine’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak has revealed plans for a second global peace summit, likely to be held in the Middle East, aimed at paving the way for an end to hostilities with Russia.

Biden, Harris welcome freed Americans at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington. Three US citizens and a green card holder have returned home after being released from Russian imprisonment in a major international prisoner swap.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine returns bodies of 250 fallen soldiers for identification and burial. The bodies, recovered from various frontlines, will undergo forensic examination before being returned to families for proper burial.

Russian attacks damage energy grid in Kherson, cause blackouts, kill one civilian. In a 24-hour period, Kherson faced both widespread shelling and a deadly drone attack, resulting in damage to energy infrastructure, homes and vehicles, one death, and one hospitalization.

Russia attacks bus with construction workers with drone in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring six. A Russian drone attack on a bus in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, has left six construction workers injured, one critically, according to local officials.

Moscow-backed church’s priest accused of spying for Russian military intel in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukraine’s Security Service says it thwarted Russian air strikes on Ukrainian railways in Kharkiv Oblast, arresting a Moscow-backed church priest and railway employee for gathering intelligence on Ukrainian military train movements for Russia’s GRU.

Read our earlier daily review here.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts
    Read More

    Russo-Ukrainian war, Day 628: Germany, US expand air defense support for Ukraine; F-16 training hub opens in Romania

    A new training hub opens in Romania for Ukrainian pilots to learn to fly F-16s. Germany will send two additional IRIS-T anti-air systems, while the US has reportedly purchased 60 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks from Jordan to provide to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian shelling of Kherson killed two civilians and wounded at least 12, including a two-month-old baby.
    byEuromaidan Press Staff