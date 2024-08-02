Ukraine returns bodies of 250 fallen soldiers for identification and burial

Ukraine repatriated the remains of 250 Ukrainian soldiers who lost their lives in various combat zones, according to The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

This process of bringing the fallen defenders back home to their families is necessary to honor their memory and ensure they receive the recognition and respect they deserve.

The bodies were recovered from multiple fronts, including Luhansk, Bakhmut, Marinka, Avdiivka, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, as well as from Mariupol and Horlivka, the Coordination Headquarters reports.

Source: The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

According to the Coordination Headquarters, the repatriation process adheres strictly to the Geneva Conventions, ensuring compliance with international humanitarian law. The bodies will now be transported to designated state institutions for forensic examination and identification.

Then, the bodies will be handed over to their relatives for a dignified burial, The Coordination Headquarters claims.

