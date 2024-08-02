Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine returns bodies of 250 fallen soldiers for identification and burial

The bodies, recovered from various frontlines, will undergo forensic examination before being returned to families for proper burial.
byVira Kravchuk
02/08/2024
1 minute read
People involved in the repatriation process on 2 August.
People involved in the repatriation process on 2 August. Source: The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
Ukraine returns bodies of 250 fallen soldiers for identification and burial

 Ukraine repatriated the remains of 250 Ukrainian soldiers who lost their lives in various combat zones, according to The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

This process of bringing the fallen defenders back home to their families is necessary to honor their memory and ensure they receive the recognition and respect they deserve.

The bodies were recovered from multiple fronts, including Luhansk, Bakhmut, Marinka, Avdiivka, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, as well as from Mariupol and Horlivka, the Coordination Headquarters reports.  

Source: The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

According to the Coordination Headquarters, the repatriation process adheres strictly to the Geneva Conventions, ensuring compliance with international humanitarian law. The bodies will now be transported to designated state institutions for forensic examination and identification.

Then, the bodies will be handed over to their relatives for a dignified burial, The Coordination Headquarters claims. 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!