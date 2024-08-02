Eng
Moscow-backed church’s priest accused of spying for Russian military intel in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine’s Security Service says it thwarted Russian air strikes on Ukrainian railways in Kharkiv Oblast, arresting a Moscow-backed church priest and railway employee for gathering intelligence on Ukrainian military train movements for Russia’s GRU.
Yuri Zoria
02/08/2024
2 minute read
Moscow Patriarchate priest suspected of espionage for Russia, detained by Ukraine’s Security Service. Photo: Telegram/Security Service of Ukraine.
On 1 August, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said it prevented a series of Russian air strikes on Ukrainian railway facilities in Kharkiv Oblast. The SBU claims to have neutralized an agent network of the Russian military intelligence agency (GRU) that was allegedly coordinating attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

According to the SBU, two Russian military intelligence agents were detained. These individuals were allegedly preparing for an attack on Ukrainian Armed Forces trains transporting personnel, equipment, and ammunition to the front lines.

Suspected spies

The main suspect in the case is said to be a Russian citizen who serves as the rector of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC MP) temple in Kharkiv. The SBU alleges that this individual was recruited by Russian intelligence services before the full-scale invasion.

While the UOC-MP claims separation from Moscow, many of its clergy still spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda and some have allegedly acted as Russian saboteurs, spotters, and intelligence agents during the war. The church has a history of pro-Russian activities at various levels.

The security service says that after the invasion, the priest was contacted by a Russian GRU officer, whose identity has reportedly been established. The cleric was allegedly tasked with gathering information about the schedules and routes of Ukrainian military trains in the region.

To obtain this intelligence, the priest allegedly involved an acquaintance who worked for the local branch of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways). The SBU states that this employee provided the cleric with access to service documents containing information about the departure and arrival times, as well as unloading locations of defense forces’ trains.

Evidence

The SBU reports that the priest was supposed to send photographed documents to his handler through an anonymous chat in a messenger app. For secrecy, they allegedly used encryption symbols and only began correspondence after pre-arranged emojis at predetermined times.

Screenshot of the alleged communication of a suspect with GRU – train traffic log, route/unload location/coordinates. Screenshot: Telegram/SBU.

During searches of the suspects’ residences, the SBU claims to have seized mobile phones and SIM cards from various operators, which allegedly contain evidence of intelligence and subversive activities.

The Security Service of Ukraine states that both suspects have been informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which carries a potential sentence of up to 12 years in prison. The accused are currently in custody, and additional charges are being considered.

