Russo-Ukrainian war, Day 628: Germany, US expand air defense support for Ukraine; F-16 training hub opens in Romania

Exclusive

Border blockade by Polish drivers “damaging for all,” Ukrainians say. Queues with waiting times over 150 hours formed due to blockades by Polish carriers won’t solve issues between two major markets. “It’s a question of arrangements between Ukraine and the EU,” head of the Polish Department at Central Europe’s Institute, Jakub Olchowski, said.

Freed medic: Russians raped girls as young as 14 in Ukraine prisons. Separate cells to rape young women, medieval torture instruments, and burning prisoners alive: after one year in captivity, a Ukrainian medic who treated torture victims details the horrors in Russian prisons

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian Forces destroyed 18 Russian tanks in Donetsk Oblast. On 12 Nov, Russia conducted a series of unexpected attacks between Mykilske and Novomykhaylivka, Donetsk Oblast. However, they didn’t succeed, losing up to 40 pieces of equipment.

ISW: Ukraine increases attacks on Russian logistics and rear areas. ISW confirmed it with the recent Ukrainian partisans’ attack on a Russian military headquarters in occupied Melitopol; on a former Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) People’s Militia head; on a Russian military base in occupied Skadovsk etc.

F-16 training center for Ukrainian pilots opens in Romania. “The center will be an international hub for F-16 pilot training and will facilitate increased interoperability between allies,” Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said.

Ukraine downs five Russian reconnaissance drones. Ukrainian air defense units destroyed three Russian Merlin-VR and two Orlan-10 drones in the southern Kherson and Mykolayiv oblasts.

Ukrainian Air Force likely to receive F-16s this winter, retired US Gen. Petraeus believes. Retired Gen. Petraeus discusses how Ukraine can defeat Russia through Western aid, national resolve, creativity, and innovation against less motivated Russian troops.

As of 13 Nov 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 311550 (+800) Tanks: 5354 (+5) APV: 10079 (+6) Artillery systems: 7569 (+10) MLRS: 881 Anti-aircraft systems: 580 Aircraft: 322 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 5634 (+2) Cruise missiles : 1561 (+1) Warships/boats: 22 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9949 (+5)



Intelligence and technology

Ukraine develops versatile robotic platform for frontline missions. Ukraine tests the new Sirko-S1 unmanned ground vehicle, designed for frontline supply runs and evacuations, with a 200 kg capacity and capabilities for reconnaissance and combat missions.

British intel: Up to 15% of Russian troops easily obtain drugs on the frontline. Poor Russian discipline in its military likely remains the lack of opportunity for combat troops to rotate away from the frontline, the UK intel said.

International

100th ship passes via Black Sea corridor amid Russia’s blockade. The Black Sea humanitarian corridor, a vital route for Ukraine’s exports, has so far facilitated the delivery of 3.7 million tons of food and goods worldwide.

Germany to send two more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Two additional IRIS-T air defense systems are intended to bolster the protection of Ukrainian cities against potential Russian attacks on energy infrastructure this winter.

De Telegraaf: US buys 60 Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Jordan to send to Ukraine. In an effort to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses, the US has purchased 60 advanced Gepard anti-aircraft systems from Jordan, which were initially sold to Jordan by the Netherlands.

Norway to allocate $ 89 mn for humanitarian support to Ukraine. The funds will be used primarily for humanitarian support to people who lost their homes, as well as for education, medical services, psychological support.

Officials: EU has ‘workaround’ if Hungary vetoes Ukraine aid. The EU prepares a backup plan via separate state agreements to secure Ukraine’s €50 billion aid package, despite Hungary’s potential veto.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian shelling of Kherson kills two, injures at least 10, damages hospital. The shelling damaged a hospital, an administrative building, and at least 15 residential buildings and destroyed eight vehicles, including an ambulance.

Another Russian attack on Kherson Oblast killed men, injured two-month-old baby and woman. Woman was hospitalized with a traumatic leg amputation, child was hospitalized with a mine-blast wound.

US officials: 70K Ukrainian soldiers died in the war, up to 120K more wounded. With tens of thousands of Ukrainian men killed or wounded in the war, Ukrainian women are taking on new roles as these losses reshape the workforce.

Political and legal developments

Ukrainian lawmaker charged with high treason. Ukraine’s Bureau of Investigation charges lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi with treason, stating he worked with Russia’s military intelligence agency aiming to destabilize Ukraine’s political situation and discredit the country internationally.

New developments

Ukraine’s modernist artworks presented in the Belgian Royal Museum of Art. Brussels is hosting an exhibition of the Ukrainian modernists whose creativity flourished amid turbulent times in the early 1900s.

