Norway to allocate $89 mn for humanitarian support to Ukraine

The Norwegian government will provide another 1 billion Norwegian krone ($89 mn) for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, European Pravda reported, citing a communiqué from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The funds will go toward helping Ukrainians who have lost their homes due to the war, as well as providing education, medical services, psychological support, and civilian protection.

The aid will be distributed through several Norwegian humanitarian organizations like the Red Cross, the Norwegian Refugee Council, the Church of Norway, and Save the Children. It is part of Norway’s long-running Nansen support program for Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February, Norway has allocated over 4.5 billion krone, around $500 mn, for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and for Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries.

Recently, State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security of Norway Even Eriksen said Oslo was ready to assist Ukraine in the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers.

