Netherlands provides mobile field hospital to Ukraine

The Netherlands has provided a mobile field hospital to Ukraine’s border guard service, Ukraine’s Border Guard reported on 20 January.

The Netherlands provided a mobile hospital to support Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion. It will likely be deployed near the front lines to provide urgent medical care to wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

The hospital includes an operating room, intensive care units with 36 beds intended for treating wounded soldiers, and housing for medical personnel.

According to the Border Guard Service, the key feature of the hospital is its adaptability to work in cold conditions.

The Border Guard Service stated that Ukraine’s military medics will soon be using this hospital to save the lives of injured fighters in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier in December, the Netherlands provided three Role 2 modular field hospitals on nine trucks, six trailers, and six Toyota Land Cruiser medical evacuation vehicles for Ukrainian border guards, according to European Pravda.

The hospital modules have been adapted for the cold season and have more beds and new air conditioners. The hospitals have a water supply system, including showers.

Since July 2023, Dutch manufacturer Hospitainer, with the support of the Dutch government, has provided 18 Toyota Land Cruisers, 10 Role 1 modular field hospitals, five Role 2 modular field hospitals, five refrigerated vehicles, one dental module and almost 90 cubic meters of medical supplies for the Ukrainian Border Guard Service.

