Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

British intel: Up to 15% of Russian troops easily obtain drugs on the frontline

Poor Russian discipline in its military likely remains the lack of opportunity for combat troops to rotate away from the frontline, the UK intel said.
byMaria Tril
13/11/2023
1 minute read
Russian troops. Credit: NBC News
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Up to 15% of Russian soldiers in Ukraine were using drugs including amphetamines and cannabis, and they were easy to obtain “even on the frontline”, the UK Defense Ministry reported, citing independent Russian media outlet Verstka.

According to the UK intel, these reports follow numerous reports since the invasion of a high rate of disciplinary incidents, crimes and deaths related to alcohol abuse amongst the Russian force.

“Russian commanders likely frequently punish frug and alcohol abusers by posting them to Storm-Z assault detachments, which have effectively become penal units,” British intel tweeted.

The UK Defense Ministry concluded its daily report by saying that “one of the core drivers of poor Russian discipline and substance abuse likely remains the continued lack of opportunity for combat troops to rotate away from the front line.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts