British intel: Up to 15% of Russian troops easily obtain drugs on the frontline

Up to 15% of Russian soldiers in Ukraine were using drugs including amphetamines and cannabis, and they were easy to obtain “even on the frontline”, the UK Defense Ministry reported, citing independent Russian media outlet Verstka.

According to the UK intel, these reports follow numerous reports since the invasion of a high rate of disciplinary incidents, crimes and deaths related to alcohol abuse amongst the Russian force.

“Russian commanders likely frequently punish frug and alcohol abusers by posting them to Storm-Z assault detachments, which have effectively become penal units,” British intel tweeted.

The UK Defense Ministry concluded its daily report by saying that “one of the core drivers of poor Russian discipline and substance abuse likely remains the continued lack of opportunity for combat troops to rotate away from the front line.”

