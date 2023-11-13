Another Russian attack on Kherson Oblast killed men, injured two-month-old baby and woman

On November 13, at about 11 am, the Russian military fired on the road at the entrance to the village in the Kherson Oblast, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The Russian shell hit a car with a man, a woman, and a two-month-old baby inside.

As a result of the morning attack, the 64-year-old driver was killed, and the 36-year-old woman was hospitalized with a traumatic leg amputation. The two-month-old baby was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury.

“The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office has initiated a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder,” the statement said.

