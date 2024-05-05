Self-propelled howitzer duel: Ukraine’s Archer ACS destroyed Russian Msta-S in Luhansk Oblast (video)

Artillerymen from Ukraine’s 45th Artillery Brigade successfully destroyed a Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer using the Swedish-supplied Archer wheeled self-propelled gun, with the Brigade’s press service releasing a video of the event.

The video shows an accurate shot from the Archer wheeled self-propelled gun destroying a well-camouflaged Russian Msta-S, which was deployed in a prepared artillery position east of Chervonopopivka village in Luhansk Oblast, Militarnyi notes.