Self-propelled howitzer duel: Ukraine’s Archer ACS destroyed Russian Msta-S in Luhansk Oblast (video)

Ukraine’s 45th Artillery Brigade utilized a Swedish Archer gun to destroy a camouflaged Russian howitzer in Luhansk Oblast.
byYuri Zoria
05/05/2024
1 minute read
Strike on a Russian Msta-S howitzer in Luhansk Oblast. Screenshot from Ukraine’s 45th Brigade’s video
Artillerymen from Ukraine’s 45th Artillery Brigade successfully destroyed a Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer using the Swedish-supplied Archer wheeled self-propelled gun, with the Brigade’s press service releasing a video of the event.

The video shows an accurate shot from the Archer wheeled self-propelled gun destroying a well-camouflaged Russian Msta-S, which was deployed in a prepared artillery position east of Chervonopopivka village in Luhansk Oblast, Militarnyi notes.

Skilled aerial reconnaissance enabled the timely detection of the howitzer, allowing Ukrainian artillery to destroy it using the Swedish-made Archer, which features a digital fire control system and auxiliary sensors for high long-range accuracy.

It should be noted that due to the high level of automation, Archer is the best counter-battery solution for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as the system can be fully deployed in just 20 seconds. Also, all preparatory processes for firing, as well as the firing itself, are fully automated and controlled by the operator from the cabin,” Militarnyi says.

