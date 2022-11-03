I believe Ukraine to de-occupy Kherson – Head of Pentagon 

Ukrainian troops can recapture the Russian-occupied right bank of Kherson oblast, including the administrative center, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said at a press conference on Nov. 3, Reuters reported.

“Regarding the question of whether the Ukrainians can seize the rest of the territory of the Kherson oblast on the right bank of the Dnipro: I certainly believe that they are capable of doing it. And the most important thing is that the Ukrainians believe that they are capable of doing it,” US Defense Minister said.

“We know that they have resorted to methodical and extremely effective efforts to regain their sovereign territory. I think they will continue the pressure in the future until they establish control over the territory on the right bank of the river.”