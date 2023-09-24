Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian shelling kills two, injures seven in Kherson Oblast

Russian shelling of Kherson damaged residential buildings, a kindergarten, and private houses.
byIryna Voichuk
24/09/2023
Consequences of Russian shelling of Kherson on 24 September. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast
On 24 September, Russian troops repeatedly shelled the city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast, killing two civilians and wounding at least seven, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The Russian army launched an air strike in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, killing a woman and injuring three other people, including a police officer.

A policeman of the 1990 year of birth was injured. A 48-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman also suffered injuries of varying degrees,” Prokudin wrote on his TG channel.

In another air strike, the Russians struck the village of Lvove, killing a 67-year-old man.

According to Prokudin, Russians shelled residential areas of Kherson, injuring four civilians.

The attack damaged residential buildings, a kindergarten, and private houses, the Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast reported.

Consequences of Russian shelling of Kherson on 24 September. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast

