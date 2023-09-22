Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian forces strike residential areas in Kherson, killing 25-year-old man

One individual was injured and another one killed as a result of the attack. Fires broke out in a residential building and a garage.
byOrysia Hrudka
22/09/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

A morning artillery strike by Russian forces targeted residential buildings in the Dnipro district of Kherson, resulting in a tragic loss of life and leaving another individual critically injured, Kherson’s Municipal Military Administration (MVA) leader, Roman Mrochko stated.

Preliminary reports indicated that two individuals were injured as a result of this attack. Mrochko later reported that a 25-year-old Kherson resident had lost his life due to the attack by Russian forces.

The attack also led to fires breaking out in a residential building and a garage.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts