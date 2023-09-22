Russian forces strike residential areas in Kherson, killing 25-year-old man

A morning artillery strike by Russian forces targeted residential buildings in the Dnipro district of Kherson, resulting in a tragic loss of life and leaving another individual critically injured, Kherson’s Municipal Military Administration (MVA) leader, Roman Mrochko stated.

Preliminary reports indicated that two individuals were injured as a result of this attack. Mrochko later reported that a 25-year-old Kherson resident had lost his life due to the attack by Russian forces.

The attack also led to fires breaking out in a residential building and a garage.