Retreating Russian troops blow up two bridges in Kherson ~~

Panoramic view of the Antonivskyi bridge near Kherson destroyed by retreating Russians. Photo: Suspilne

Russian media published videos showing that the damaged Antonivskyi road and railway bridges across the Dnipro river near Kherson were destroyed. Previously, the retreating Russian troops also destroyed multiple smaller bridges in the area.

The Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne published the panoramic photo showing that several sections of the Antonivskyi road bridge have collapsed. Russian propagandist Kots published a video in which he stands on the bridge’s eastern part in the foreground of the collapsed section of the bridge saying that there are two sections collapsed as allegedly retreating Russian troops had blown them up. He also stated that “behind him,” i.e. in the city of Kherson, there are no more Russian troops.

On the evening of 10 November, a local Kherson Telegram channel reported explosions in the area of the bridge.

Another video circulating on social media shows the Antonivskyi railway bridge being blown up:

Footage has been circling telegram showing the Russians dropping the Kherson rail bridge over the Dnipro. pic.twitter.com/VpylDaLEJo — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) November 11, 2022

Both bridges weren’t operational due to the damage caused by multiple Ukrainian GMLRS attacks which complicated Russia’s supplies to its military grouping concentrated on the western bank of the Dnipro. Ukraine had also damaged all other major bridges and destroyed multiple Russian military warehouses in the area which eventually led to the Russian decision to abandon the entire area.

Tags: Antonivskyi Bridge, Kherson