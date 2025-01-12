Eng
Russia forces more Ukrainian men into military service amid expanded conscription drive

Moscow’s intensified conscription drive targets all men under 60 in occupied regions, revealing plans to convert seized Ukrainian territories into military recruitment bases.
byOlena Mukhina
12/01/2025
2 minute read
Russian soldiers, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Russian forces have intensified forced conscription in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, according to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR).

It is unknown how many Ukrainians have been forced by Russia to fight in its war against Ukraine. However, reports indicate that since 2022, in Donetsk Oblast alone, over 300,000 have been mobilized. The establishment of defense units in occupied regions underscores Moscow’s strategy to convert seized territories into military bases for further operations. If Russia expands its territorial control, the forced mobilization of Ukrainians is likely to persist and potentially increase.

HUR reports that from 1 October to 31 December 2024, Russia forcibly mobilized nearly 300 men from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts into its army.

Russian authorities are requiring all men under 60 in the occupied territories to register for military service to expand the number of conscripts.

HUR also noted that those attempting to avoid being enlisted in the army face threats, including the loss of income and essential means of livelihood.

Earlier, Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, reported that the occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast had one of the highest suicide rates among Russian soldiers, second only to the so-called occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast.

In 2024, suicides among Russian troops in occupied Luhansk occurred approximately every two days. The frequency increased significantly toward the end of the year.

